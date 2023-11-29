Covestor Ltd Acquires 484 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 16,133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

