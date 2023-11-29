Covestor Ltd Acquires 435 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 107.5% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

