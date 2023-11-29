Covestor Ltd Acquires 381 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 334.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,631,000 after purchasing an additional 262,902 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $121,108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,179,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,043,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

