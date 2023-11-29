Covestor Ltd Acquires 286 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9,533.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Standex International were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Standex International by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

