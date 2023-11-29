Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,883 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Coupang by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coupang by 24.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,952,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 383,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coupang by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.