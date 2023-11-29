Contrasting Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alarum Technologies and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarum Technologies -60.30% -61.06% -36.08% BIO-key International -90.82% -136.97% -56.41%

Volatility & Risk

Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarum Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alarum Technologies and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alarum Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.71%. Given Alarum Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alarum Technologies and BIO-key International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarum Technologies $18.78 million 1.01 -$13.15 million ($2.48) -1.92 BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.33 -$11.91 million ($0.92) -0.18

BIO-key International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alarum Technologies. Alarum Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats BIO-key International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarum Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access. It offers iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware, and others; privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. It also provides static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, and data collection API cloud service, as well as advertising services to third party privacy products. The company offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. It serves financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and others. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

