Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comerica were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CMA opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.