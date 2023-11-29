Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 23,075 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $2,634,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $129.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

