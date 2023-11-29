Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 8,000 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLH opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

