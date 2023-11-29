Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark upped their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHUY

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.