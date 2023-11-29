Christopher L. Coccio Sells 3,037 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $15,245.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sono-Tek Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek Co. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28 and a beta of -0.30.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sono-Tek had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
