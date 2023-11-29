Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 3,150 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 31st, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $665.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $589.48 and a 200 day moving average of $569.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $678.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 671,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

