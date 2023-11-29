Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,228.64

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,228.64 and last traded at $2,225.32, with a volume of 10606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,219.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,962.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,989.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

