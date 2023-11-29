Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.32. 609,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,924,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 170.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after acquiring an additional 438,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

