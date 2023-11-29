Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 44,993 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Moelis & Company worth $34,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 121.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.67.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.68 and a beta of 1.41. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

