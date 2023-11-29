Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.17 Million Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.29% of JELD-WEN worth $34,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.