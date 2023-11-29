Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.68 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Amedisys worth $33,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1,453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 168,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amedisys by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 213,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amedisys by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,343.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

