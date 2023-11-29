Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $33,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,068,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,073 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,584. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

