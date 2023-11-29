Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,153 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 781.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

