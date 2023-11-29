Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 460 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sun Communities Price Performance
Sun Communities stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sun Communities Company Profile
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
