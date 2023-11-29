Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,990 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1,157.6% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 523,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Up 0.2 %

FOCT opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

