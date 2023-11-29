Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 249 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,455,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.43.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

