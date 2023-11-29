Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

