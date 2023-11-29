Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 993 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $195.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average of $198.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

