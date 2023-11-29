Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 949 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUS stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $127.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.42.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

