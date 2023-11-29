Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 627 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $2,634,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $2,634,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,097. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $129.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

