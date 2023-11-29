Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,742 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Embraer were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Embraer by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $14,162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Embraer Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ERJ opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -407.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

