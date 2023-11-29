Cetera Investment Advisers Has $559,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 243,880 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 432,281 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.