Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $304.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.26. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

