Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,005 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.