Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,654 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYDB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2877 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

