Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 9,993 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

