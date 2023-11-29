Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,151 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hello Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hello Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BOCOM International lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $432.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

