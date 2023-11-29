Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in nLIGHT by 233.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.18.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

