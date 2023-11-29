Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,155 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 19.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 27.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 363.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 122.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 119,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,258.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDAY. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

