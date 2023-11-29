Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.74. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 676 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Guggenheim increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $585.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,870 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,618,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

