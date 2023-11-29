Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Cboe Global Markets worth $64,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $159,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

