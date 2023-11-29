Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Catalent worth $82,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,767,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,088,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

