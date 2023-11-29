Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $98,565,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $62,767,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,088,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

