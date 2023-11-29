Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 15,918.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $2,398,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CARS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares in the company, valued at $11,815,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,595 shares of company stock valued at $751,410. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Cars.com stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.