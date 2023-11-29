CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

