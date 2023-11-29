Carl Ledbetter Sells 30,251 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $647,246.61.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.8 %

NET stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

