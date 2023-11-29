Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.90

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.41, with a volume of 51975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

