Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 657,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 524,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Capital Southwest’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 119.79%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

