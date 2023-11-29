Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBYGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,999.14 ($25.25).

BRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,750 ($22.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.39) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.17) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($98,711.63). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.1 %

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,452.50 ($18.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,029.63. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

