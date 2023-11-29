Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $109.82

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

