Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,904,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,689,000 after acquiring an additional 609,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,334,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,021,000 after acquiring an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after purchasing an additional 131,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 113.13%.

BNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

