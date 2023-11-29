British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of British American Tobacco worth $119,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.