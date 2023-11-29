Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,400 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $16,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,044,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $13,581.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $4,856.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $10,489.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $8,526.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $925.65.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 272 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $1,642.88.

On Monday, October 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,928 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $12,319.92.

On Friday, September 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $18,117.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,815 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $12,342.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $12,204.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 170.73%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

