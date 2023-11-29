Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,700 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $13,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041,306 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $4,856.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $10,489.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $8,526.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $925.65.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 272 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $1,642.88.

On Monday, October 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,928 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $12,319.92.

On Friday, September 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $18,117.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,815 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $12,342.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $12,204.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

PRT stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 170.73%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

